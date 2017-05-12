Movement classes available starting May 31

Summer session classes in Pilates, Zumba, Yoga, and Qi Gong start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. These classes help participants improve their bodies, meet fitness goals and relieve stress.

Zumba, which fuses Latin and international rhythms with easy-to-follow dance moves and interval fitness training, starts Wednesday, May 17, 6 to 7 p.m.

Pilates, a core and abdominal workout, starts Wednesday, May 31, 6 to 7 p.m.

Morning Kickstart Yoga starts Wednesday, June 7, from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. and Gentle Yoga starts Monday, June 19, from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. Qi Three (a fusion of yoga, tai chi and Pilates) starts Tuesday, June 6, from 4:45 to 5:45.

Body Precision and Calorie Burner starts again in July. Zumba and Qi Gong are also available. Classes meet four to 10 sessions and cost $51 to $120.

Advance registration required. Details on what to wear and bring to class (besides a water bottle) are at ridgefieldschools.org, or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.