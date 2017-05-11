The Ridgefield Press

Jewelry workshop to start May 17

By The Ridgefield Press on May 11, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Beading for All, a one-session jewelry workshop, is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education on Wednesday, May 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Beginner and advanced students are welcome. Participants learn how to design and how to use colors and textures with various findings to create a unique piece that will look professional and is sure to garner lots of compliments. Cost is $29, plus materials cost $10 and up extra per project, depending on materials selected.

Instructor Viola Galetta has been teaching jewelry and creating for years. Ridgefield senior and disabled discount available. Advance registration required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Blue Whale Challenge: Parents warned about 'game' that entices suicide
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress