Jewelry workshop to start May 17

Beading for All, a one-session jewelry workshop, is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education on Wednesday, May 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Beginner and advanced students are welcome. Participants learn how to design and how to use colors and textures with various findings to create a unique piece that will look professional and is sure to garner lots of compliments. Cost is $29, plus materials cost $10 and up extra per project, depending on materials selected.

Instructor Viola Galetta has been teaching jewelry and creating for years. Ridgefield senior and disabled discount available. Advance registration required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.