Crochet classes available through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Beginning Crochet classes are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. This course provides an understanding of hooks, yarn and crochet terms, reading patterns and learning to chain. Learn to single and double crochet on a practice piece, then review by starting a simple project and learn more stitches as you make a twirly scarf.

Class meets Wednesdays, May 17, 24 and 31 (7 to 9 p.m., East Ridge Middle School), or Tuesdays, June 6, 13 and 20 (10 to noon, Venus Building), and costs $71. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) or disabled pay $53. Bring your own hooks and yarn or purchase from instructor for additional fee.

Advance registration required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.