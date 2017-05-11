iPad classes to be offered May 16 and 23

iPad Basics and More is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. This slow-paced class, geared toward people with a new iPad, will start with the basics and move to more advanced usage of iPad 2 and up, Pro, Air, and Mini. Bring your iPad, Apple ID and password to class.

Class meets on Tuesdays, May 16 and 23, from 10 to noon at the Venus Building (old high school). Cost is $82. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) and disabled pay $65 per class. iPhone, Windows, Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, and Outlook are also available. Advance registration required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.