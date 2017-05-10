The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield moms host RVNA fundraiser

By The Ridgefield Press on May 10, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Moms Group has organized a pizza-making pund-raiser for the RVNA (Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association) on Friday, May 12, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Gillian Sheerin of the Ridgefield Moms Group, a Facebook group that is supportive of many local organizations, has created an original event: a pizza-making workshop at RVNA’s Nutritional Education Center in the Center for Exceptional Care, 27 Governor Street, Ridgefield.

The workshop will be provided by Ridgefield’s newest startup, pizzapiy.com, a DIY pizza concept similar to Blue Apron. PIY (“pie”) demystifies making restaurant-quality pizza at home while bringing families closer together to make delicious artisanal pizza. Seating is limited. Tickets for the event are available at www.pizzapiy.com/events.

