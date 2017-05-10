Police are investigating a fatality that happened Wednesday, May 10, around 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of 15 Danbury Road.

Capt. Jeff Kreitz said the death was caused from a suspected drug overdose.

“The deceased 22-year-old male was discovered in the driver’s seat in that parking lot,” Capt. Jeff Kreitz told The Press Wednesday May 10.

He said the state’s medical examiner has not released a report yet.

“This death is being investigated as a suspected overdose; however we will not know the cause of death until we receive the report from Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” he said.