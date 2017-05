One home and one condominium worth a total of $937,743 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between April 28 and 30. The town received $2,344 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

77 Sunset Lane Unit 135: Charter Group Partners LLC to Karl and Cordula Weber of Old Washington Road, April 28, $549,243.

19 Silver Spring Park Road: Robin Axness to Michael and Jacqueline Picone, April 28, $388,500.