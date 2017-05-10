C & C Restorative Living opens with ribbon cutting

The Chamber of Commerce joined Meredith Mulhearn at her new business, Cucumber & Chamomile Restorative Living, for a ribbon cutting April 12. C & C Restorative Living was born out of Mulhearn’s experiences of seeking wellness options with multiple practitioners to improve her health. With the opening of her Restorative Living center, these practitioners can now be found under one roof by appointment. Services include nutrition, yoga, Reiki, meditation, hypnosis, naturopath physician services, and more. The center is located next to the tea shop and is open by appointment.