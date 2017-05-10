The Ridgefield Press

C & C Restorative Living opens with ribbon cutting

By The Ridgefield Press on May 10, 2017 in Business, Community, News · 0 Comments

Pictured, from left to right: Jill Maguire, Union Savings Bank; Katie Smith, intern; Lainey Santora, Westy Self Storage; Gail Christie, Reiki practitioner; Jennifer Zinzi, Chamber executive director; Meredith Mullhearn, owner; Dee Strilowich, Personal Touch Welcome; and Shannon Kilcran-Freda, Ridgefield Administrative Solutions.

The Chamber of Commerce joined Meredith Mulhearn at her new business, Cucumber & Chamomile Restorative Living, for a ribbon cutting April 12. C & C Restorative Living was born out of Mulhearn’s experiences of seeking wellness options with multiple practitioners to improve her health. With the opening of her Restorative Living center, these practitioners can now be found under one roof by appointment. Services include nutrition, yoga, Reiki, meditation, hypnosis, naturopath physician services, and more. The center is located next to the tea shop and is open by appointment.

