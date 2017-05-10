Cecelia Ann Ruggles, a generous spirit

Cecelia Ann Ruggles passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2017 while living in Big Timber, Montana. Born in White Plains, New York on March 29, 1942, she grew up in Valhalla, New York with her parents, the late Rumo and Ann Consorte, and younger sister Patricia.

Graduating from Simmons College with a degree in political science, Ceil spent the next 18 years at Hudson Institute, a nonprofit think tank, working with its renowned co-founder, Herman Kahn. Business often took her to Europe and Asia, and it was during this time that she developed her deep appreciation for Chinese and Japanese antiquities.

While living in Ridgefield, Connecticut for over four decades, Ceil was generous with her time, supporting many local organizations in ways that reflected her own passions. Main Street’s vibrant window boxes and pear trees exemplify her involvement in the Ridgefield Garden Club’s “Greening of Ridgefield” project and personal love of flowers, which always seemed to surround her at home as well.

Ceil’s commitment to those who need a caring hand showed in her dedication to the Visiting Nurses Association, the Danbury Hospital, and to Ann’s Place. Having lost her mother to cancer, Ceil knew the value of the comfort, care, and compassion that Ann’s Place provides and for many years gave them her time, heart and love.

Cecelia also had a passion for animals, especially her cherished canine companions. At one joyful point in her life, she enthusiastically shared her Ridgefield home with 17 bichon frisés, a German shepherd, a Norwegian elkhound, and two cats; each and every one equally adored. While she may have received the most acclaim for amazingly having two of her dogs win Best in Show at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first her bichon frisé Ch. Special Times Just Right! (J.R.) in 2001 and then her Sussex spaniel Ch. Clussexx Three D Grinchy Glee (Stump) in 2009, that was just an expression of who she was. She also owned a show and boarding kennel called The Kennel at Champions in Houston, Texas, but beyond the ribbons and the ring, of greatest importance to Ceil were the many friends she made during her celebrated years in the dog show world.

Ceil’s most recent adventure was her move out to live in Big Timber, Montana with her beloved partner Dave Larson. There she found peace and deep contentment walking to the waterfalls and gazing at double rainbows over the Crazy Mountains.

Cecelia will be dearly missed by all who were touched by her generous spirit. She is remembered with love by son Daniel (Rachel) Ruggles of Bozeman, Mont.; son Andrew (Marymar) Ruggles of New York, N.Y. ; stepson Rudy (Anne) Ruggles of Weston, Mass.; stepson Christopher (Christina) Ruggles of Wellesley, Mass.; sister, Patricia Bishop of Ridgefield; and six grandchildren: Lindsey, Thomas, Stefan, Natalie, Fletcher and Elliot.

The memorial service will be on June 3, 2017 at 11:30 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 520 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield, CT. Memorial contributions can be made to Ann’s Place, 80 Saw Mill Road, Danbury, CT 06810 or at www.annsplace.org.