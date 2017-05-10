Dawn Compton Walkup, 54, volunteer, traveler

Dawn Compton Walkup, 54, of Ridgefield, CT passed away peacefully on May 7, 2017 after suffering a severe stroke.

Born on August 19, 1962 in Austin, TX to Landy and Joanne Compton, Dawn attended LD Bell High School in Hurst, TX and excelled in the classroom (national honor society) and on the field in soccer and softball. She was on the homecoming court her Senior year and enjoyed being part of the LD Bell Dance Team (Raiderettes). Dawn attended one year of college before discovering her natural talents and became a certified Paul Mitchell Associate – known as popular trainer and innovative hairstylist/chemical technician.

She accepted the proposal of marriage from Jonathan Walkup at midnight, sitting atop a footbridge on the San Antonio riverwalk. They were married among the flowers of the Dallas Arboretum in Dallas Texas, on 29 September, 1990. After supporting Jonathan to get his Baylor University MBA, the couple moved to Coppell, TX to start their life together and were blessed with a beautiful daughter Sterling – whom she doted on with unwavering devotion ;-))

As a resident of Coppell and Southlake, TX, Brighton, Australia and Ridgefield, CT, she cultivated a broad range of friends by her inability to say no to volunteer requests: Soccer Coach, Middle school Volunteer, Church Nursery, HOA Officer, etc. These friendships created the foundation of mutual unconditional love that gave her endless joy and strength over the years. Wanderlust sparked after Sterling was born and she enjoyed many adventures to France, Italy, England, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Honduras, Australia — her favorite was Cinque Terre, Italy (a portion of her ashes will remain there).

Dawn was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Compton and is survived by her husband Jonathan Walkup, and daughter Sterling, Father Landy W Compton and stepmother Juanita, Mother Joanne Compton Barnett and stepfather Al Barnett, Brother Landy W Compton II and wife Alysha, and daughters Eva and Isabelle, Nieces Heather Brown, Kayla and Casey Compton.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 12 2017 at 10:30 AM at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church; 207 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT. A second memorial service will be held in her beloved state of Texas in late June (TBD)

In lieu of Tulips, contributions can be made to Donate Life America (www.donatelife.net). Blessed to receive a liver transplant in 2010, Dawn understood the importance of this program and relished the seven additional years with her family.

Dawn and the Walkup family asks that you spend additional time with your children, experience new adventures with loved ones and toast those enduring friendships.