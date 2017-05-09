Ridgefield softball team blanks Central, 15-0

Freshman Mikayla Melahn pitched a two-hit shutout as the Ridgefield High softball team defeated Bridgeport Central, 15-0, on Tuesday at home.

The game was stopped after four-and-a-half innings due to the run rule.

Melahn (five strikeouts, no walks) allowed a single to Central’s leadoff hitter, Janiya Serrano, in the top of the first inning and a double to Maliah Pabellon to start the top of the second. But Melahn stranded both of those runners at second base.

Ridgefield (10-6 overall) scored seven runs in the bottom of the first and then added another seven-spot in the bottom of the second.

Three of the Tigers’ runs in the first inning came on bases-loaded walks. Lauren Bayer added a two-run single and Amanda Kelly and Ryan Fujitani each singled in one run.

With the bases full in the bottom of the second, a walk and two hit batters stretched Ridgefield’s lead to 10-0. Sabrina Grizzaffi followed with a two-run double, and Claire Filaski (single) and Kendall Rogoff (groundout) each drove in a run.

Fujitani made it 15-0 with her second RBI single of the game in the bottom of the third.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Melahn retired Central in order in the top of the fifth to end the game.

Notes: Filaski collected three of the Tigers’ 10 hits. Fujitani added two hits and three RBIs, while Bayer had a hit and drove in three runs and Grizzaffi had two hits, two runs scored, and two RBIs.

Central pitcher Ashley Andino was tagged with 15 runs (13 earned) on 10 hits in four innings. Andino issued nine walks and and struck out one Ridgefield batter.

Central fell to 4-12 overall with the loss.