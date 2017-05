The shop will provide the same services, but remotely, without a brick-and-mortar store.

“I’ll be moving The Gilded Nest to a home-based business concentrating more on our services: Home Staging, Home Decorating/Accessorizing, Re-upholstery, Customer Sourcing vintage and paint, etc.,” according to the business’s website.

In the meantime, there’s a 50%-off sale on everything in the physical store, a Gilded Nest Facebook post said.

This week could be the last the store is open, the post said.