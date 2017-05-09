Patricia Giordano Wiele, 69, garden club member

Patricia Giordano Wiele, age 69, died peacefully in her sleep at home on Monday, May 1 after a long battle with cancer. Patricia was a beacon of faith and love for all who knew her, and her life enriched the world in many ways. She was born on August 29th, 1947 in Houston, TX to Conrad and Ellen (Condon) Schoppe. The oldest of six siblings, she helped her parents raise her brothers and sisters. She attended the University of Houston and New York University. In 1971, she married Natale Giordano, (died 1989), with whom she had four sons and lived in Ridgefield for almost 20 years, opening an interior decorating business while Natale practiced orthodontics. In 1994, she married Ridgefielder Fred Wiele, merging their two families including nine children and moved to California. Patricia spent her life serving the Lord in many ways, great and small. She tended to the earth in community gardens as a leader in the Ridgefield Garden Club and in her own beautiful gardens at home. She helped shape the education of children through her work in the East Ridge Middle School’s parent-teacher association. And, as a volunteer in Houston in 2005, she took on a critical role with Catholic Charities in helping victims of hurricane Katrina relocate and rebuild their lives. She was also an active board member of Catholic Charities in Santa Rosa, through which she helped a great many people. She actively searched for ways to bring faith and light to people and places where hope was scarce.

Patricia is survived by her dedicated husband, Fred Wiele, nine children and step-children: Scott Wiele, Robin (Steve) Finkelstein, Brian (Clare) Wiele, Craig (Alison) Wiele, Keith Giordano, Suzanne (Brook) Deaver, Michael (Catherine) Giordano, Ryan (Amanda) Giordano, and Todd Wiele, and was the beloved grandmother of thirteen grandchildren.

Friends will be received on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church; 30 Church Street; Georgetown (Redding), CT. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery; 110 North Street, Ridgefield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Patricia’s name to Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa: 987 Airway Court; Santa Rosa, CA 95403.