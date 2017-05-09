Seniors help Ridgefield girls tennis edge Westhill

On the day that the Ridgefield High girls tennis team celebrated its seniors, two of them teamed for a decisive victory.

Carmen Sanz and Caitlin Kissell won a hard-fought match at second doubles to clinch the Tigers’ 4-3 home triumph over Westhill on Monday afternoon.

Ridgefield raised its record to 7-5 with the victory and kept itself in position for a berth in the eight-team conference playoffs. The Tigers need one more win in their final four matches to qualify for the state tournament.

Although Sanz and Kissell defeated Westhill seniors Lily Jackson and Hannah Soifer in straight sets, the 7-6, 7-6 triumph was more struggle than straightforward. Sanz and Kissell won the first set in a 7-3 tiebreaker and the second in a 7-2 tiebreaker.

“[They] had come back from down 5-1 in the first [set] to force a tiebreak and win the first, but were also behind 3-2 in the second (down the break as well),” said Ridgefield head coach Adam Moskowitz about Sanz and Kissell. “They came back and forced another tiebreak only to open up down 2-0 in the breaker before not losing another point.”

With less drama, the teams split the four singles matches and the other two doubles contests.

Ridgefield got points from Aurora Joblon at first singles and Anabel Cordano at second singles. Joblon downed Sanjana Nayak, 6-2, 6-4, and Cordano added a 6-2, 6-3 triumph over Madeline Kaba.

At first doubles, Ridgefield’s Hillary Sherpa and Jillian O’Keefe defeated Patricia Kober and Shana Virtudes by scores of 6-1, 6-4.

Westhill’s points came from Tamar Bellete (6-1, 6-1 over Morgan Held) at third singles; Julia Frederick (6-2, 6-2 over Micaela O’Malley) at fourth singles; and Caroline Montalvo and Morgan Magrath (6-4, 6-4 over Caroline Rychlik and Rachel Bodner) at third doubles.

Notes: In addition to Sanz and Kissell, fellow seniors Cordano and Rychlik were recognized at Monday’s match.