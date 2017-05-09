Garden clubs hosting 77th annual plant sale

This Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, the Ridgefield and Caudatowa Garden Clubs will jointly host the Ballard Greenhouse Plant Sale — held annually on Mother’s Day weekend since 1940.

The sale will be held, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at the Ballard Garden and Greenhouse located at the rear of Ballard Park. Parking is available in the lot next to CVS.

On offer will be perennials, plants dug from member’s own gardens, kitchen garden plants, herbs, hanging baskets, annuals and Mother’s Day gifts. Club members and master gardeners will be on hand to offer plant selection and planting advice.