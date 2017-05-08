The rain held off long enough for the Ridgefield Rotary Club and Lounsbury House to enjoy a record-setting weekend with the annual Ridgefield Gone Country barbecue festival.

Over 6,000 people attended the event in downtown Ridgefield — a 20% increase over last year.

In addition, the number of vendors increased to 39 and they were joined by several youth service organizations groups.

In total, nine bands performed over the two-day carnival.

Competition

Of the 38 competing teams, two new barbecue champions were crowned.

The KCBS Connecticut State Grand Champion was “ACK-QUE.”

The Reserve Champion was “Dr. Pearl’s Medicinal Smoke BBQ Team.”

By winning the state championship, both businesses are eligible to compete in National BBQ Championship to be held in Kansas City later this year.

“A Mazie Q” and “Ribs Within” also won second place prizes Sunday.

Also held was the first ever Kid-Q.

The winner was “Double B BBQ” and second place was awarded to “Hooshi Q”.

The winner was awarded a prize and a Green Egg donated by Ridgefield Hardware.

In addition, a special donation was made the Juvenile Diabetes Association.

The Rotary and Lounsbury House would like to thank everyone who attended and all of sponsors, especially its premier sponsor, Pamby Motors.

The proceeds of this event are being returned to deserving charities via the Rotary grant process and to maintaining Ridgefield’s Lounsbury House.

To learn more Ridgefield Rotary, its mission, its people and upcoming events us online at www.ridgefieldrotary.org or on Facebook.

— All photos by Steve Coulter