BandJam winners: Abby & The Roadsters win third consecutive title

Taking their third consecutive title, rockers Abby & The Roadsters claimed first place in the middle school division of BandJam 2017, held April 30 at The Ridgefield Playhouse presented by Mountain Dew with additional support from Guitar Center, Bach to Rock, Ridgefield Music, Enchanted Garden, and The Music Shed.

Abby & the Roadsters is made up of Anton Klettner, 13, Joseph Klettner, 12, Vincent Fontenelli, 14, Jack Reynolds, 13, Calvin Strothenke, 12, and Abby Giansiracusa, 14. Together, they represent South Salem and Katonah, NY, and Danbury and New Fairfield, CT. For their BandJam set, they performed “Rock and Roll” by Led Zeppelin and “Purple Rain” by Prince.

Top high school division honors went to first-timers Gilbert. They, along with six other area bands — 2 Minute Minors from Ridgefield, RED from Stamford, Solid from Redding, Mr. Boy from New Fairfield, Orbit from Weston, and The Playmates from Southbury — lit up the Playhouse stage, performing for family, friends and fans as well as three celebrity judges.