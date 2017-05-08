Ms. President open for enrollment

Ms. President has arrived in Ridgefield.

The leadership program for girls in grades fourth through eighth is now open for enrollment, and will run from September 2017 to May 2018.

According to the organization’s founder, Liz Fleuette, girls enrolled in the program will have the opportunity to practice public speaking, diplomacy, learn about all levels of government, meet local leaders, perform public service, and visit the state capitol.

Members of the advisory committee include First Selectman Rudy Marconi, Superintendent Karen Baldwin, Sen. Toni Boucher, and Patti Russo, former Executive Director of the Women’s Campaign School at Yale University.

To enroll visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MPU-Enroll

And for more information: https://www.facebook.com/MsPresidentUS/