Ten seek fire chief job

Ten applicants seeking to become Ridgefield’s next fire chief, include firefighters from within the department and from out of town.

The selectmen are scheduled to meet as the Fire Commission next Wednesday at 6:30 in town hall to begin their decision-making.

“It’s an executive session that we’ll be having to review applications received for the position of chief of the fire department,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

“The question is, do we want to promote from within, or do we want to take the next step and actually begin the interview process for some of the applications received?”

Former Fire Chief Kevin Tappe retired at the beginning of the year. A document suggesting that fTappe appeared to be intoxicated at a late Saturday night fire scene has been released by the town, ending a Freedom of Information lawsuit seeking information about the town’s investigation of what was described as “a violation of town policy.”

Assistant Chief Jerry Myers has been the department’s active chief over the first four months of 2017.