Alternating one-way traffic scheduled intermittently this week on Route 35

Alternating one-way traffic will return to Route 35 this week — but only intermittently.

The project’s contractor is scheduling alternating one-way traffic between Monday, May 8, and Friday, May 12, Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation notified the town on Friday, May 5.

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, is usually scheduled to start after the morning commuter rush is over, and to end before the afternoon commute starts.

This week it might not last the full six hours — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wodjenski said in his notice to the town.

All work is weather permitting.

