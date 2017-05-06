Hage leads Ridgefield girls lax past Brookfield

Annie Hage scored five goals to power the Ridgefield High girls lacrosse team to a 16-9 non-conference win over host Brookfield on Saturday.

It was the seventh straight victory for the Tigers, who are now 9-3 overall.

In addition to her five goals, Hage won six draw possessions and picked up six ground balls. “It seemed like where the ball went today, so did Annie,” said Ridgefield head coach Cece Berger.

Katie Hoban and Caitlin Slaminko each added three goals and an assist, while Caeleigh Tannian had two goals and an assist.

Maeve Tobin and Kaitlyn McMullan contributed one goal and one assist, and Fair Smith rounded out the scoring with a goal.

On defense, Alyssa Bonanno, Fair Smith and Lexi Pass forced two turnovers apiece for the Tigers, who led 11-4 at halftime.

Ridgefield goalies Robyn Karashik (six) and Lexi Held (three) combined for nine saves.

For Brookfield, Tessa Ryan scored five goals and Teja Gallop made 16 saves.