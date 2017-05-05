Quality wins for Ridgefield boys, girls lax teams

In a back-to-back doubleheader Thursday at Tiger Hollow, the Ridgefield boys and girls lacrosse teams both registered close wins over quality opponents.

Caroline Curnal’s goal with 1:37 left in regulation gave the RHS girls an 11-10 victory over Greenwich in the opening game. Off a draw, Curnal directed the ball to Caitlin Slaminko, who brought it into the Greenwich zone before setting up Curnal for the game-winner.

Curnal finished with four goals for the Tigers, who won their fifth consecutive game (three by one goal) and improved their record to 8-3. Slaminko added two goals and an assist, and Caeleigh Tannian scored two goals.

Lucie Picard, Annie Hage and Maeve Tobin each had one goal for Ridgefield, which led 7-6 at halftime.

Freshman goalie Lexi Held made four saves, as the Ridgefield defense kept the high-powered Greenwich attack under control. The Cardinals (10-2) had scored 15 or more goals in seven of their previous 11 games.

“Annie Hage and Fair Smith had huge ground ball pick-ups,” said head coach Cece Berger, “and Erika Linke, Alyssa Bonanno, Fair Smith, and Caitlin Slaminko forced some key turnovers.”

The nightcap was also tight throughout, with the Ridgefield boys team knocking off John Jay (Cross River, N.Y.) by a score of 11-8.

The Tigers led 3-1 through one quarter, 4-3 at halftime, and 8-6 at the end of three quarters.

“We did a good job answering back after they scored goals, but were a little a nervous at times,” said Ridgefield head coach Roy Colsey, whose team is now 8-2 overall and has won five straight. “We’re going to make mistakes — it’s going to happen — so I told the guys to have a short memory.

“The opponent is always going to score,” continued Colsey. “We just need to make the goals to counter, and I thought we got that done today.”

Drew Fowler and Greg Gatto each scored three goals for the Tigers. Weston Carpenter and Trey Soli added two goals apiece, and Dawson Muller had one goal.

Muller and Carpenter each contributed two assists, while Reid Kagan, Ray Dearth and Fowler all had one assist.

Ridgefield goalie Dan Parson made 12 saves.

“I thought we did a great job being physical,” said Soli. “[Seth] Boehle had a few great moments defensively and really jump-started our offense. We just hung in there and continuously answered back when they came knocking.”

Press Sports Reporter Jimmy Green contributed to this story.