On May 25, the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce will host their 12th Annual Women’s Forum at Salem Golf Club from 9:00am – 2:30pm. This ever-growing event features a fantastic line-up of speakers, a lovely brunch, terrific networking opportunities, shopping, beauty and relaxation stations as well as our presentation of the Woman of the Year award. This year we honor Margaret Price, owner of Ridgefield Supply Company, for her entrepreneurial vision and accomplishments. Margaret is a highly regarded businesswoman, in a male dominated industry, who took a vision and dream to its fruition with the building of their new facility.

The theme this year is “Triumph Through Transition” and the Chamber has identified a stellar line-up of women who will speak to our hearts, minds and spirits. Nationally recognized speaker and author, Kaitlin Roig-DeBellis, will present the brunch keynote address. Roig-DeBellis is the author of Choosing Hope: Moving Forward from Life’s Darkest Hours and founder of nonprofit Classes 4 Classes. Roig-Debellis was a first-grade teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary School who, thanks to quick thinking and swift action, is credited with saving the lives of her precious 15 students on December 14, 2012.

Kaitlin is the Founder & Executive Director of Classes 4 Classes, Inc., a 501(c)3 organization. Kaitlin founded Classes 4 Classes knowing that positive social change was needed, and that this needed to begin with the youngest members of our

society, our K-8 students. Classes 4 Classes is a social networking tool for every

student in the United States to learn compassion, caring, kindness, empathy and

consideration, through active engagement. Classes 4 Classes has worked with over

4,000 students in 25 states and in 2017 will complete their expansion to all 50 states. Classes 4

Classes has been featured in People, O Magazine, Fortune, Glamour, Marie Claire,

Good Housekeeping and other national publications. Kaitlin was selected as a Top 50 Teacher by the Global Teacher Prize in 2016 and teaches four courses, including one that she created, at Bay Path University as an Adjunct Professor.

In addition to Kaitlin, we are pleased to welcome Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge as our morning speaker. Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge, who founded her renowned neurofeedback practice here in Ridgefield, will speak about “Self Care Through Life’s Transitions.” After chair yoga and a brief guided meditation from Lyn Kehoe Power Yoga, we will hear from eWomenNetwork Managing Director, Amy Mosley. Amy will discuss her career transitions and how life’s challenges and circumstances provide unforeseen opportunities.

The Forum also features unique shopping vendors showcasing a variety of items such as clothing, jewelry, scarves, purses, tea and more. New this year, there will be beauty, wellness and relaxation stations such as reiki, shamanic readings, chair massages, the “Perfect Brow” demo by Adam Broderick Salon, essential oils, skin care and more.

Tickets are $99 for the day and registration is available at www.destinationridgefield.com. Limited vendor spots still available. The Women’s Forum is brought to you by our generous sponsors: Fairfield County Bank, Reliance Merchant Services, Adam Broderick Salon and Spa, Divorce Mediation Center of Ridgefield and Danbury, Turning Point Healing Arts & Education Center, Union Savings Bank, The Tea Shop at Cucumber & Chamomile, Webster Bank and Nancy O. Our heartfelt thanks to Deborah O’Brien Photography for capturing the day in photos as well to HamletHub for their promotion and publicity.