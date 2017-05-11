Letter: Does history repeat? Let’s hope not

To the Editor:

A democratic government, as Republican President Abraham Lincoln stated in 1863, is “government of the people, by the people, for the people.”

The United States has been a democratic republic for well over 200 years, but President Trump could possibly change that with his very, very bad “fake” news statements. Before the election Trump claimed President Obama wire tapped Trump Tower, without offering evidence. Not true. Very, very bad Donald. He claimed former national security adviser Susan Rice committed a crime by seeking the identities of Trump associates swept up in the surveillance of foreign officials by American spy agencies. Trump again provided no evidence. This also was proven not true. Very, very bad Donald. And Trump defended Bill O’Reilly when revelations surfaced that he was accused by several women of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. Trump said, “I think he’s a person I know well — he is a good person,” and “I don’t think Bill did anything wrong.” No surprise there. Very, very bad Donald.

And now Korea and more rhetoric from President Trump. In his biography of General Douglas MacArthur as commander of U.N. forces at the start of the Korean War, William Manchester (American Caesar, 1978) quoted James Reston (New York Times) who compared MacArthur to Dwight D. Eisenhower. Eisenhower had a “genius for international teamwork,” while MacArthur “is a sovereign power in his own right, with stubborn confidence in his own judgment. Diplomacy and a vast concern for the opinions and sensitivities of others are the political qualities essential to this new assignment, and these are precisely the qualities General MacArthur has been accused of lacking in the past.”

Sound familiar? Does history repeat? Let’s hope not. Otherwise, President Trump will be a very, very bad loser.

PA Torzilli