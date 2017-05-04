Split for Ridgefield baseball, softball teams

Although one streak came to an end, another gained momentum.

An unearned run in the bottom of the sixth inning helped host Thomaston beat the Ridgefield High baseball team, 5-4, Thursday afternoon, snapping the Tigers’ six-game winning streak.

A few hours later, however, the Ridgefield softball team routed host Newtown, 10-1, for its third triumph in the last four days.

The Tigers, who improved to 8-5 overall with the non-conference win, scored five runs in the top of the first inning and led 9-1 through three innings. Ridgefield added one more run in the fifth inning.

Brandy Mauro had two hits and drove in three runs for the Tigers. Kendall Rogoff added three hits and two RBIs, while Sabrina Grizzaffi, Kailey Westington and Mallory Shofi contributed three hits apiece, and Sydnie DeMarco had one hit and two RBIs.

Julia McSpedon, Amanda Kelly (two hits) and Grizzaffi each scored two runs.

Westington pitched a three-hitter, allowing one unearned run while walking two batters and striking out nine.

In Thomaston, the Ridgefield baseball team surrendered an unearned run on an error with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, allowing the Trojans to take a 5-4 lead.

Colin Motill walked to lead off the top of the seventh, but the next three Ridgefield batters flew out to end the game.

The setback was just the second this season for the Tigers, who are now 12-2 overall.

Down 4-1, the Tigers tied the non-conference game with three runs in the top of the fifth. Quinn McDonald had a two-run double and later scored on a throwing error.

Ridgefield’s first run came in its first at-bat. Matt Colin walked, went to second on a walk to Tony Macchia, and scored on Matt Stamatis’s RBI single.

The Tigers used four pitchers. Andrew Mathes started and went one and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on three hits. Joe Signorelli gave up an unearned run on three hits in one and one-third innings, before yielding to Jake Artzt, who was charged with an unearned run in two and one-third innings and took the loss. Collin Lowe got the final two outs in the bottom of the sixth.

Thomaston pitcher Drew Colavecchio held Ridgefield to four runs (two unearned) on three hits in a complete-game effort.