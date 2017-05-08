To the Editor:

The Ridgefield League of Women Voters encourages all voters to stop by Yanity gym on May 9 to vote on the budget referendum. Then stop by Gallo’s Restaurant between 6 and 9 p.m. to support the league’s annual art fund-raiser and guest bartender event.

You can buy a raffle ticket(s) for Hans Fischer’s beautiful work of art, “Evening in the Park,” which he created especially for the league and have a drink and/or dinner.

Hans has graciously agreed to be the guest bartender, and Gallo’s will generously donate 10% of the bar bill and tips and another 10% of your food bill (if you mention the Ridgefield League of Women Voters) to the league to help us provide educational programs and events of interest to the community.

So save the date — May 9 — referendum and raffle!

The only place to vote: Yanity gym. The only place for victuals: Gallos’s Restaurant, 6 to 9 p.m.

Do your civic duty, and vote. And then support the organization that promotes voting.

You’ll be glad you did both.

Marilyn P. Carroll

President, Ridgefield League of Women Voters