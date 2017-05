A group of about 20 residents walked through a two-mile trail section that runs from the intersection of Route 7 and Simpaug Turnpike and ends at Bobby’s Court Sunday, April 30.

The proposed multi-purpose path would link up with other NRVT trails in Norwalk and Wilton.

The group is also building its first mile in Redding this year.

Raising awareness is the goal for Ridgefield in 2017, said Executive Director Charlie Taney.

