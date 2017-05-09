ROARings: ‘Munchie’ seeks acceptance, affection

Munchkin, or, as we affectionately call her, Munchie, is a sweet, loving and gorgeous Russian Blue mix.

Rescue is the most important part of our mission. Each cat is unique, and we learn to accept their likes and dislikes, charms, loving ways, and how they express their needs and wants.

We know she was loved unconditionally and was entrusted to us knowing that we would find her a family who would give her a forever and happy home. They would understand how she might feel after being in just one home for most of her life. She just wants reassurance and acceptance.

At a young 8, her look is captivating and she has a quiet but winning charm about her. She likes soft beds, sometimes on top and sometimes underneath. Ear rubs and neck rubs are her favorites — also laser pointers.

As Charles Dickens said, “What greater gift than the love of a cat?”

ROAR is open Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 to 3, Thursday and Friday evenings from 6 to 8, and Sunday from 12 to 2. Visit our website at roar-ridgefield.org for adoptable cats and dogs and volunteer opportunities.