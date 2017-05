For the first time in 35 years, the town’s zoning map has gotten a refresher.

Planning and Zoning Chair Rebecca Mucchetti displayed the updated map at the commission meeting Tuesday, May 2.

The map was updated by Zoning Enforcement Officer Richard Baldelli, as well as Assistant Town Planner Adam Schnell. Assistant Town Engineer Jacob Muller also contributed.

The new map will be available online in PDF format in about three weeks, Mucchetti said.