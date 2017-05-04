Wednesday recap: Wins for RHS boys volleyball, boys golf

Following last Friday night’s five-set loss to Darien, the Ridgefield High boys volleyball team is back to doing what it does best: Sweep opponents.

The Tigers raised their record to 10-1 with a 3-0 road victory over Danbury on Wednesday, two days after beating Masuk by the same score in Monroe.

In Wednesday’s match, Ridgefield swept Danbury by scores of 25-15, 25-21, and 25-15.

Henrik Liapunov finished with 33 assists and 12 service points for the Tigers. Nick Laudati added 14 kills, five blocks and four service points, while Jack Lincoln had eight kills, 10 digs and nine service points and Christian DeVivo contributed nine kills, nine digs and eight service points.

Andrew Knachel (12) and Sean Keegans (five) combined for 17 digs, and Josh Verdejo had two kills and four blocks.

Against Masuk on Monday, Ridgefield rolled to a 25-19, 25-11, 25-13 triumph over the host Panthers.

Laudati (11) and DeVivo (10) combined for 21 kills, and Liapunov added 25 assists and 10 service points.

Myles Peckham (three kills, seven service points), Zach James (seven service points), Lincoln (four kills, four service points), and Verdejo (four kills) also contributed to the Tigers’ sweep.

Boys golf: At the Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, the Ridgefield High boys golf team defeated host Fairfield Warde, 181-189, on Tuesday.

Oliver Frossell shot a five-over par 41 to lead the Tigers, who are now 7-1 overall this season.

Colin Rynne (44), Mark Habeeb (46) and Matt Bornstein (50) also had their scores count for Ridgefield.