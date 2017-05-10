Planners approve assisted living facility on Old Quarry Road

The Solana Ridgefield, a three-story assisted-living facility with 96 beds, has been approved for four acres on Old Quarry Road.

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a two-lot subdivision at its meeting Tuesday night that will allow for selectman and local developer Steve Zemo to divide up five acres of land — former Schlumberger property — he purchased from the town several years ago.

Under the approved plans, Zemo will retain one acre of the property to build Old Quarry Commons, a mixed-use apartment building with a storage facility on the first floor and eight two-bedroom units on the second floor.

The Solana, which will use the other four acres, will be developed by Formation Development Group — an Atlanta-based developer specializing in senior living, with projects all around the country.