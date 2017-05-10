The Ridgefield Press

Planners approve assisted living facility on Old Quarry Road

Mixed-use building with apartments, storage facility also gets OK'd

By Ivanha Paz on May 10, 2017 in Business, Community, Lead News, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

A rendering of Old Quarry Commons.

The Solana Ridgefield, a three-story assisted-living facility with 96 beds, has been approved for four acres on Old Quarry Road.

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a two-lot subdivision at its meeting Tuesday night that will allow for selectman and local developer Steve Zemo to divide up five acres of land — former Schlumberger property — he purchased from the town several years ago.

Under the approved plans, Zemo will retain one acre of the property to build Old Quarry Commons, a mixed-use apartment building with a storage facility on the first floor and eight two-bedroom units on the second floor.

The Solana, which will use the other four acres, will be developed by Formation Development Group — an Atlanta-based developer specializing in senior living, with projects all around the country.

Related posts:

  1. No hotel here: Old Quarry projects get hearing tonight
  2. Solana Ridgefield: Senior living, memory care proposed on Zemo property
  3. Old Quarry Commons: Selectman Zemo eyes ‘workforce housing’ concept
  4. ‘Increased use’ slows down Old Quarry projects

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Philbrick asks: Is Redding responsible for Wire Mill debt?
About author

Ivanha Paz


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress