Why order a four-cheese pizza, when there’s one that has 109?

After Scottie’s Pizza Parlor in Portland, Ore. made a pie with 101 cheeses — with the intention of applying for the Guinness Book of World Records, title, 95.9 the Fox radio show host Ken Tuccio thought “why not beat it?”

With the gauntlet thrown down, all that was left to do was find a local pizzeria that was up to the challenge — and a cheese shop that could answer the high-dairy demands.

That’s how 109 Cheese & Wine in Ridgefield ended up partnering with Letizia’s Pizza in Norwalk.

“We love challenges, I said to Ken ‘of course we can beat it,’ without really asking anybody on the team,” said Letizia’s co-owner Danny Segers Thursday, May 4, while getting ready to throw his 109-cheese filled pizza into the oven.

After agreeing to Tuccio’s test, Segers realized he was going to need some help in the cheese department.

A quick Google search led him to the five-star rated 109 Cheese & Wine market, located at 109 Danbury Road.

Monica and Todd Brown, owners of 109 Cheese, came up with a blend of 102 cheeses in one day. Letizia’s provided the seven remaining others.

Monica said that the most difficult part was getting just the right amount of the blue cheeses along with everything else.

“So many of the cheeses work nicely together the cheddars, the alpine style — really actually blend really well together,” she said.

“The difficult part was the blue cheeses — the stinky cheeses.”

This extremely cheesy pizza will be sold at Letizia’s in Norwalk — 666 Main Ave — all day today, Thursday, May 4.

At $3 a slice, all proceeds will go to Food Rescue U.S.

Read more about this story in next week’s Ridgefield Press on newsstands May 11.