Run Like A Mother celebrates 10 years May 14

Ridgefield-based Run Like A Mother will celebrate the 10th running of the Run Like a Mother 5K that occurs on Mother’s Day, May 14th. This event offers a women-only 5K, Kid’s One Mile race, and wonderful post race party for the entire family.

Run Like a Mother runs through Ridgefield with the final mile on Main Street before heading into Ballard Park. Families line the streets, cheering the athletes with motivation posters provided by Karla Murtaugh-Realtor, who has been a supporter of Run Like a Mother since the inaugural race. BMW of Ridgefield offers instantaneous results for all of the athletes at the finish.

This year’s 10th anniversary race in Ridgefield will offer commemorative medals to finishers, along with the customary eco-friendly tote, and technical tee shirt. Proceeds benefit the Noreen L Papa: Mother’s Live Your Life Programs at the Ridgefield Library. Noreen Papa was an integral part of Run Like a Mother for many years, who passed away in 2013 from cancer. Programming focuses on health and wellness for the community.

A celebration of women, Run Like A Mother was founded in 2008 by Ridgefield, CT resident, co-owner of Ridgefield Running Company, certified personal trainer, and author Megan Searfoss. In 2014, Megan wrote See Mom Run — Every Mother’s Guide to Getting Fit and Running Her First 5K, a book inspired by her experience training women that have never considered themselves a runner. Since its start, Run Like A Mother has encouraged more than 30,000 women (novice, new and experienced) across the country to make running a part of their life, while benefitting local charities.

“Run Like a Mother offers women an occasion to test themselves,” said Searfoss. “The race is an opportunity to use running to improve their health, while creating a Mother’s Day tradition that celebrates all women.”

Run Like a Mother will be in four other locations this year; Frisco TX, Raleigh NC, Milwaukee WI and St. Paul MN. Additionally, there is the opportunity to participate virtually; participants receive a training plan and can run in their own neighborhood and receive a tee, medal and tote.

Registration is currently open for the race. Additional information on the race, and training can be found at www.runlikeamother.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Event info:

Race Day Schedule- May 14, Mother’s Day!

Race Day limited Package Pick Up

7:00 am at The Ridgefield Playhouse

Kids Run: 8:00am

5K Run: 8:30am