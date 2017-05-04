Due to the weather forecast this weekend, some Spring Stroll events have been cancelled or moved to a different day. Follow The Ridgefield Press online for up-to-the-minute updates.

The following events have been cancelled:

Fashion Runway Show on Bailey Avenue with emcee Christine O’Leary, originally scheduled for Friday, 6 p.m.

Magic show with Tom Pesce outside of Toy Chest,originally scheduled for Friday, 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Music mix featuring Bach to Rock DJ student Aiden Skully, originally scheduled for Friday, 7-9 p.m.

The following events have been postponed:

Strolling performers from the Newtown Circus Club, including jugglers, stilt walkers, and unicyclists, has been rescheduled from Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m. to Saturday afternoon from 12 to 3 p.m.

Saturday’s all-day chalk festival and chalk art competition has been moved to Sunday from 10 a.m. 4 p.m. The festival will take place on Main Street, Bailey Avenue, and Catoonah Street and will feature professional chalk artists Mark Panzarino, Janet Tombros, Katie Better, and Sara Wenger. The chalk art scavenger hunt, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been cancelled.

These decisions were made at a Downtown Ridgefield meeting Wednesday night after The Press went to print.