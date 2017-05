The Commission on Aging received a donation for $10,000 from the Leir Foundations, in memory of Henry J. and Erna D. Leir, who were longtime residents of Ridgefield.

This donation has enabled us to publish a new update of the senior directory.

We will be mailing one to every senior in Ridgefield from the age of 60. They should be arriving within the next month. Please look out for them.

Christine H. Robertson

Chair, Commission on Aging