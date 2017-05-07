Giving Thanks: Successful Amber Alert registration

The Ridgefield Rotary Club held another successful Amber Alert registration at the Ridgefield Chamber Kids Festival, with over 100 children registered. Families enjoyed the festivities and terrific weather and were able to enroll their children onto the secure National Amber Alert Database, which is only accessible by State Police in cases of emergencies. This program has proven its value numerous times having served its purpose numerous times by locating missing children and keeping them safe.

We also want to remember and thank our sponsor, Fairfield County Bank, without whose financial support this event would not have happened, plus recognize their community spirit and generosity for the use of their Operation Center parking lot on Danbury Road to hold the Kids Festival event.

We need to thank our Rotarians volunteers: Kristina Kelly (and her husband Brian), Rainer Gonet and Joel Third, plus Ridgefield HS Interact Club members: Samantha Sutcliffe and Spencer Jamieson.

The Ridgefield Rotary Club is one of Ridgefield’s premier community service organizations and has been serving our community and the world since 1941. Anyone interested in attending a meeting can call 203-438-6010 or check our website: www.ridgefieldrotary.org.

Alex Karsanidi

Ridgefield Rotary Club, April 25