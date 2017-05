Thank you, Ridgefield and Colonial Cleaners, for a hugely successful suit drive. The Boys Club of New York was overjoyed with your generous donations. Girl Scout Troop 50365 collected over 100 items for BCNY’s Suit-Up event, which provides boys with dress wear for special events. Colonial Cleaners served as a collection point and cleaned each item received.

Troop 50365 is grateful, once again, for the support of our community.

Carrie Ertl

Ridgefield, April 25