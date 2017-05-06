Giving Thanks: Lacrosse clinic support heartwarming

We’d like to take the opportunity to thank Ridgefield community members and businesses for supporting our Spring Shamrock Shootout Lacrosse Clinic over the spring break holiday. We had over 30 girls participate.

Because of the dynamic and generous support we received, we will be able to donate $1,800 to the Carey V. Depuy Kindness Scholarship. Carey was our RHS varsity lacrosse captain in the spring of 2015. When we say she was a great leader, wonderful friend and exceptional mentor, she was that and so much more. Carey was someone we should all try to aspire to be and we thank you for supporting this incredible cause.

We extend our appreciation to Dr. Blaine Langberg Orthodontics; Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe; the Curnal family; Gatorade; Halo Headbands; Vineyard Vines; LuLaLax; Scout; Lacrosse Unlimited; A-to-Z Signs; T’s n More; 850 Degrees Pizza; Primeburger; Ridgefield Parks and Recreation; Ridgefield Press; and Pamby’s.

And we couldn’t do it without the assistance of Ridgefield Youth Lacrosse, coach John Costigan, Ridgefield High School varsity coach Cece Berger and fellow players, and the RHS Girls Lacrosse Booster Club. We thank them for their help!

Cate Costigan and Lucie Picard

RHS girls varsity lacrosse, April 25