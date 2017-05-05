Giving Thanks: Battle re-enactment a huge success

Novelist Thomas Wolfe was wrong. You can go home again: at least if home was once in Ridgefield. I want to thank everyone who transformed my visit to the 240th anniversary Battle Weekend into a personal homecoming never to be forgotten.

Where to start? First goes a hearty “well done” to Lou Demchuk and the Jerusalem Masonic Lodge for lighting the re-enactment fuse and pulling it off in grand style … and for including my lecture in their program. Seamlessly integrating the Masons, SAR, and the re-enactor community together with town institutions was no simple task. I am in awe of the job Sharon, Betsey, Kay, Michele, and dozens of others at Ridgefield Historical Society are doing to inculcate local history into the very streets. And thank you, Gary Singer, for ensuring my PowerPoint presentation was not eaten alive by an unfamiliar laptop computer.

Thank you to the many old friends who sought me out and new friends who purchased my book. What a joy to discover that local officials like Rudy Marconi, Maureen Kozlark, and John Frey are still placing public service above party, that Bob Schneider is still looking after our parks and recreation facilities, and that Books on the Common has withstood the Amazon threat to written civilization. Thank you, Hervè and Ludo, for comping the wine at Luc’s Restaurant, and Ridgefield Historical Society for a seat at their Black-Tie Evening table. Thank you, Terry Hughes, Tom Kozlark, Bill McCaughern (did I get that right?), John McVey, Chris Nolan, Rob Orr, Bob and Robin Stiles, Linda and Tom Traue, Albin Webber, Kate and Michael Zap, and so many others, for renewing our friendships. Thank you, Jim Freebairn, for showing that an 81-year-old can tote a musket and sweat out a running street battle alongside men half his age. And to Mack Reid for a flattering photo in The Ridgefield Press. And cheers to the lovely blonde woman who was absolutely convinced that I was George Washington in the flesh.

You and I and all of us may come and go, but the true spirit of Revolutionary Ridgefield perseveres. On to the 250th!

Your Most Humble and Obedient Servant,

Keith Marshall Jones III