The Ridgefield Press

Prevention Plus: Dangers of binge drinking

By The Ridgefield Press on May 4, 2017 in Columns, Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

On Wednesday, May 10, at 7 p.m., the documentary movie Haze will be shown at St. Stephen’s Church. It tells the tragic story of Gordie Bailey, a freshman fraternity pledge at the University of Colorado who lost his life to alcohol poisoning. It’s a must-see movie for current college students, RHS juniors and seniors (especially college-bound seniors) and parents, although the whole community is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Gordie had been at freshman at college a mere two weeks before he took part in a hazing ritual that cost him his life. The pledges were told to drink seven liters of whisky and nine liters of wine within a 30 minute period. Gordie fell unconscious, was left unsupervised and was found dead the next morning. This tragic story is, sadly, not a unique one.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) reports that 1,825 college students die each year in alcohol-related incidents. The NIAAA further reports that more than 40% of college students binge drink, defined as consuming five or more drinks consecutively for men and four for women. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that more than 66% of Connecticut high schoolers have tried alcohol and 20% are already binge drinking. Some high school graduates describe the summer after graduation as a time to perfect the drinking process before reaching the college party scene.

This movie aims to raise the awareness of the dangers of binge drinking, and facilitate a conversation to foster good choices and save lives. The 50-minute film will be followed by a Q&A discussion panel.  

Register to attend at [email protected] or 203-431-1893. For more information, visit the RPC Facebook page, facebook.com/ridgefieldpreventioncouncil, or ridgefieldpreventioncouncil.org

Related posts:

  1. Prevention Plus: Announcing ‘Friends of RPC’

Tags: ,

Previous Post The Barn Door set to open in former La Piazza location on Route 7 next week
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress