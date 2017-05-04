Prevention Plus: Dangers of binge drinking

On Wednesday, May 10, at 7 p.m., the documentary movie Haze will be shown at St. Stephen’s Church. It tells the tragic story of Gordie Bailey, a freshman fraternity pledge at the University of Colorado who lost his life to alcohol poisoning. It’s a must-see movie for current college students, RHS juniors and seniors (especially college-bound seniors) and parents, although the whole community is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Gordie had been at freshman at college a mere two weeks before he took part in a hazing ritual that cost him his life. The pledges were told to drink seven liters of whisky and nine liters of wine within a 30 minute period. Gordie fell unconscious, was left unsupervised and was found dead the next morning. This tragic story is, sadly, not a unique one.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) reports that 1,825 college students die each year in alcohol-related incidents. The NIAAA further reports that more than 40% of college students binge drink, defined as consuming five or more drinks consecutively for men and four for women. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that more than 66% of Connecticut high schoolers have tried alcohol and 20% are already binge drinking. Some high school graduates describe the summer after graduation as a time to perfect the drinking process before reaching the college party scene.

This movie aims to raise the awareness of the dangers of binge drinking, and facilitate a conversation to foster good choices and save lives. The 50-minute film will be followed by a Q&A discussion panel.

Register to attend at [email protected] or 203-431-1893. For more information, visit the RPC Facebook page, facebook.com/ridgefieldpreventioncouncil, or ridgefieldpreventioncouncil.org