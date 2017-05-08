Founders Hall: Battle of the Chefs

There’s another battle in town. Battle of the Chefs, an exciting culinary showdown in which three top chefs compete for the benefit of Founders Hall, returns on Sunday, June 4, at 4 p.m. Battling chefs are Mike Anastacio (Purdy’s Farmer & the Fish, North Salem), Paul Desiano (Ridgefield Academy, formerly Cello/Plate, Ridgefield), and former Chopped contender Germano Minin (The Village Tavern, Ridgefield). In front of a cheering crowd, the chefs will open a basket of surprise ingredients and, in just 60 minutes, vie to create the winning entrée, as judged by a panel of food experts. Judges include Ron DeSantis, director of culinary excellence at Yale University, and Brendan Walsh, dean of culinary arts at the Culinary Institute of America. Ken Tuccio, host of 95.9 Fox radio’s First Thing broadcast, will emcee the action.

Whether you’re a foodie or a Founders Hall aficionado, this battle is for you. For the $100 ticket price, you’ll participate in a dramatic cooking competition similar to those on television’s Top Chef or Chopped; indulge in an open bar and delicious food that features the competition’s secret ingredients along with appetizers and desserts prepared by three of the region’s best chefs; mingle with the chefs and judges; and enjoy one of Founders Hall’s best parties ever. You’ll also help provide lifelong learning for more than 3,600 people, which makes the battle a deliciously soul-satisfying event. Tickets to Battle of the Chefs, sponsored by Fairfield County Bank and The Chefs’ Warehouse, are available at founders-hall.org or by calling 203-431-7000. Get fired up for Founders and buy your ticket today.

