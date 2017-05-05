Thrift Shop: Shop the stroll

We hope that while you enjoy the festivities during the Ridgefield Spring Stroll you stop into the many shops of downtown Ridgefield and see their great merchandise. These small businesses give Ridgefield much of the charm we all cherish. And speaking of charm, we also hope you stop by the Thrift Shop at 15 Catoonah Street. We’re having a Spring Stroll Saturday Sale (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) to add to the fun, with almost everything half-price.

Have you said yes to the dress yet? We have some great dresses available, appropriate for prom, bridesmaids (when you get to choose your own dress), weddings, and even the bride. We also have tuxes. For bridal gowns and tuxes, just ask at the desk and someone will be able to help you.

If you are on Facebook and “like” the Ridgefield Thrift Shop, you’ve seen the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, Meals on Wheels, Founders Hall, and the Ridgefield Historical Society, to name a few, sharing and celebrating the recent contributions received from the Thrift Shop. This is the result of your donations and purchases. Every item you give and every purchase you make helps another organization: donations to dollars to donations. Keep it going. Shop the stroll. Enjoy our wonderful town.