Library Lines: Mother’s Day at the library

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and the Ridgefield Library can help you celebrate.
Sunday, May 14, is the Run Like a Mother 5K Race. Even if you are not an athlete, we urge you to turn out to support those who are running. Sponsorship proceeds from the race support the library’s Noreen L. Papa: Mothers Live Your Life fund, which offers informative and inspirational programs and resources dedicated to health and wellness, particularly for women.
The library store in the library’s Bossidy Commons has a selection of gift items such as bound journal books, canvas book bags and decorative magnetic bookmarks, all certain to please the avid reader.
The Friends of the Library book sale, starting on Friday, May 12, offers many lovely gift-quality books for Mom, from miniature volumes of poetry and inspirational quotations to beautifully illustrated coffee table books on a wide range of topics.
Mom doesn’t need any more stuff in her life? Buy something for the library in her honor instead. Our online Wish List catalog includes such options as supplies for children’s craft programs, new audiobooks or popular fiction, refreshments for Books & Breakfast, and many more, at various price ranges.
Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director of the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at 203-438-2282, ext. 11009, and [email protected]
May 9, 2017
