Hierro joins Shine Salon

Barber Henry Hierro has joined Shine Salon.

Hierro has more than 20 years of experience as a barber working throughout Manhattan.

His client list includes professional musicians, artists, actors, and executives throughout the greater New York City area.

At Shine, Hierro will provide men’s grooming services, including haircuts, beard trims, facials, shape-ups, and hot-towel razor shaves.

His hours are Wednesday and Thursday afternoons and evenings from 2 to 8 p.m. or Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call the salon at 203-438-5000 to schedule a consultation or appointment.