Ridgefield Library book sale starts Friday

The semi-annual used book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Ridgefield Library will be held at the library the first and second weekends of May.

Children’s books will be offered on Friday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The general sale will be on Friday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday, May 15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, May 14, books for adults will be half price.

On Monday, you can fill a regular sized grocery bag for $5.

On both Fridays, there is an entry fee of $10 until noon, which is waived for members of the Friends organization. Proceeds are used to support programs the, library cannot include in its operating budget, such as the summer reading programs, folk concert series, and much more.