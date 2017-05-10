The Ridgefield Press

The Dalai Lama’s life story

By The Ridgefield Press on May 10, 2017 in Business, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

DNKL, the Tibetan Center for Universal Peace, located in Redding, will present a special event at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, June 17, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. — Living Compassion: The Dalai Lama’s Life Story in pictures, words and music. Tencho Gyatso, niece of the Dalai Lama, reveals the Dalai Lama’s life in a stunning visual presentation woven together with her highly personal and heartfelt narration.

Tencho’s presentation is accompanied by the deeply moving music of Nawang Khechog, the first Tibetan Grammy nominee and the most renowned Tibetan flutist in the world. His original music, which he aims as a means to inspire nonviolence and compassion, fits perfectly with the living compassionate life of the Dalai Lama.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/living-compassion/.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Tribeca Film Festival review: Thumper
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress