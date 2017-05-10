DNKL, the Tibetan Center for Universal Peace, located in Redding, will present a special event at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, June 17, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. — Living Compassion: The Dalai Lama’s Life Story in pictures, words and music. Tencho Gyatso, niece of the Dalai Lama, reveals the Dalai Lama’s life in a stunning visual presentation woven together with her highly personal and heartfelt narration.

Tencho’s presentation is accompanied by the deeply moving music of Nawang Khechog, the first Tibetan Grammy nominee and the most renowned Tibetan flutist in the world. His original music, which he aims as a means to inspire nonviolence and compassion, fits perfectly with the living compassionate life of the Dalai Lama.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/living-compassion/.