The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum has announced a Community Day with artist Tony Matelli. The free event will take place on Sunday, May 21, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Matelli’s Hera, a new work commissioned by the Aldrich as part of its Main Street Sculpture series, will be installed on the museum’s front lawn Saturday, May 6.

Matelli will be on-site to speak about his larger-than-life-size outdoor figurative sculpture of the Greek goddess Hera. The museum will offer Matelli-inspired hands-on art projects for the entire family.

Light fare and libations will be served.