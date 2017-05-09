RIFF presents master classes

In addition to showing 55 films from 19 countries at five venues around town over the course of three days, the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival (RIFF) will host three master classes as part of its programming this year. Classes will be offered in voice-over acting, visual storytelling and screenwriting.

Festival-goers can attend these master classes, which will all be held in The Studio at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main Street, Saturday, May 20, by purchasing a RIFF All Festival pass or by buying individual tickets.

The classes include:

Storytelling for Filmmakers, with Billy Shebar, 11 a.m.

Film Style and Form: How Visual Elements Communicate Action and Emotion, with Emily Keating, 1 p.m.

Voice-Over Acting, with Justin Barrett, 3 p.m.

RIFF runs May 19 to May 21.

Passes and tickets are available at riff.website/tickets. Full programming information for RIFF may be found at riff.website.