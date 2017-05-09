Genealogy course covers census data

Genealogy for Beginners, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, will help you start researching your family history. The first class covers starting your family tree, understanding relationships, finding sources of information, using the Internet to find records, and keeping track of records using popular software. The second session includes studying the United States census from 1790 through 1930, locating immigration records, reading ship’s manifests, and using other available records, and provides a brief introduction to finding records outside the United States.

Class size is limited. The class meets Wednesdays, May 17 and 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. or Thursdays, June 1 and 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Venus Building (old high school). Cost is $49. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $37. Advance registration is required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.