Acrylic Painting for Beginners is a Ridgefield Continuing Education workshop that emphasizes hands-on work, with useful demonstrations and discussion/revision of the work in progress. Students may bring in photos, drawings, art reproductions, or still life materials of their own choosing to work from, and individual attention will be given to students to help them attain their personal vision. All major aspects of painting, from initial concept to finished work, will be examined, focusing on composition, form, space, color, and light. Paint composition, material handling, and the lean-to-fat paint stratum will be discussed. Visit ridgefieldschools.org/painting.htm or call 203-431-2812 for supply list.

Class meets on Wednesdays, May 17, 24 and 31 and June 7, 14 and 21, from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $128 plus materials. Advance registration required. Knitting, crochet, drawing, and jewelry classes are available as well. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.